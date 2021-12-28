New Delhi: Dr Manish, the FORDA President, said on Tuesday that the strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling will continue.

The Union health ministry had held an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association.

Earlier the protests by resident doctors seeking NEET PG counselling was met with a bout of lathi charge from Delhi Police during their protest march.

This came after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Resident Doctors Association (RDA) earlier on Tuesday called off their plan to start a strike from Wednesday.

Also Read: NEET Counselling Row: AIIMS doctors call off strike after assurance from health minister