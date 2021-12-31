New Delhi: Resident doctors have called off their 14-day long nationwide strike over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police. The doctors resumed their work at 12 noon.

The strike was called off after a meeting between the members of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police amid the rising corona threat in Delhi. FORDA President Dr. Manish has said that he got assurance after meeting the Health Minister and after that, a decision was taken to call off the strike.

While addressing the media, Dr. Manish Kumar, president of FORDA, said that, "The Delhi Police have initiated the process of quashing the FIR. Moreover, the patients were facing a lot of problems. Apart from this, we have had many talks with the health minister too and he has assured us that the next hearing in the Supreme Court will be held."

Dr Manish added, "The protest started on November 27 because NEET counselling got delayed. We decided to march to the Supreme Court but there was a clash between the doctors and the police. The health minister assured that the January 6 counselling date of NEET takes place. After that, it was unanimously decided to call off the strike on December 31."

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police has sent a video message to bridge the gap between the doctors and the police. FORDA statement said that a series of meetings were held with Delhi Police officials with that of FORDA representatives.

"We had a series of meeting with the Joint CP, he has expressed regret about the incident that took place. He has the highest regard for doctors as they are well aware of the hardships of the medical fraternity. He has also decided to withdraw FIR was lodged on the doctors."

The doctors association has said that a national meeting with all the RDA representatives will be convened by FORDA on January 6, 2022.

As the health ministry is supposed to submit the Committee report to the Apex Court before January 6. Also, they will publish the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling schedule following the Court's hearing, the association said.