Korba: In a shocking incident, a purported video of a doctor slapping a female patient in a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba surfaced. The hospital authorities issued a notice to the doctor concerned and asked for the reason for hitting the patient. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the Korba Medical College Hospital. The patient's son said, "My mother's health deteriorated late at night. Immediately, I called 108 and 112 ambulance services, but they told me it would take some time to arrange the vehicle. So, we rushed to the hospital by our own means. During the treatment, the doctor allegedly beat up my mother."

Doctor slaps woman amid treatment in Chhattisgarh's Korba

After the video surfaced, the Dean of Medical College Hospital, Dr Avinash Meshram said, "The doctor, who was on duty in the hospital at that time has been issued a show cause notice. A probe has been ordered and action will be taken after the investigation." In the video, the woman is seen lying on a stretcher and a man treating her is seen slapping her multiple times. The face of the man hitting the woman is, however, not visible in the video.