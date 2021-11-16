New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the central government is investing more in hospitals to increase the doctor-patient ratio. "MBBS seats have doubled, as well as PG seats. We need more doctors and we are investing in hospitals and increasing doctors patient ratio," said Mandaviya, while inaugurating the health pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF-2021) in New Delhi.

The present doctor population ratio in India is 1:1456. The present status also goes against WHO's recommendation of 1:1000. Referring to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Mandaviya said that it is a revolution that will help us in keeping digital records. He said that the central government will be launching a special drive to register for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission as a part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav. The digital mission has been launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with any future pandemic and improve health infrastructure.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs64,000 crores to strengthen health infrastructure of the country. Mandaviya also lauded the nation's efforts in achieving milestones in vaccination. "We have achieved 113 crore vaccine doses administered with the support of various stakeholders," said Mandaviya.

Interestingly, Mandaviya also participated in a cycle rally organised in connection with the inauguration of the health pavilion at Pragati Maidan. More than 3000 exhibitors from India and abroad have been participating in the ongoing IITF. The fair was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pavilion at the fair aims to create awareness and highlight the importance of 'Total Health' with affordable health care.