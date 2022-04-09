Laksar (Uttarakhand): A 60-year-old man Ajab Singh, a resident of Karanpur village of Uttarakhand, got admitted to a private hospital in Doiwala and was declared dead by the hospital doctor, removed from the ventilator, and was handed over to his relatives on Saturday. While making the preparations for the funeral, the family bathed the old man and found him breathing after which he was rushed to another hospital.

Patient declared dead found breathing in Uttarakhand

According to the family, the patient was admitted to the Himalayan Hospital in Doiwala when his health deteriorated as his blood pressure levels dipped alarmingly. During treatment, he was kept on a ventilator for four days but since his health condition did not improve, the doctors declared Ajab Singh dead on Friday and removed him from the ventilator, and handed him over to his family members.

The family brought him back home and started preparing for the funeral. It was only when he was being bathed before the funeral, that they felt him breathing and moving. After this, the family members rushed him to a private nursing home in Laksar. Talking to ETV Bharat the old man's son Anuj Singh said that "stringent action should be taken against such negligent hospital doctors so that no one does such things."

He said that "around Rs 1,70,000 was spent on the treatment of my father. Even after that, the doctors declared him dead. We will complain to the higher authorities regarding the matter."