Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and rebel Shiv Sena leader Dada Bhuse on Thursday said the Sena leaders belonging to Uddhav Thackeray's faction should not call him and others "traitors" as both sides can level accusations. Bhuse was among Shiv Sena MLAs who supported Eknath Shinde in his rebellion against Thackeray and brought down the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra in June.

During a debate in the Legislative Council, Congress's Bhai Jagtap referred to a taunt used by the Uddhav Thackeray faction to accuse the rebel MLAs of deserting the Sena president for money. Sachin Ahir of the Shiv Sena also made a reference to it. Taking offence, Bhuse said Ahir and (another Sena MLC) Amshya Padvi would not have been elected to the Council (if he and other rebel Sena MLAs had been traitors in the past).

Why was Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena candidate who lost to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls in June) not able to go to Delhi? You need to introspect, Bhuse further said. The two sides know each other's weaknesses and strengths. So one side should not accuse the other side, or else the other side will hit back," the minister for mining and ports further said. (PTI)