Barmer: DNA tests will be conducted on 11 out of the 12 passengers who were burnt alive in the collision between a bus and truck in Rajasthan's Barmer district as they have not been identified yet. An official said that the bodies of the passengers were kept at the MGH Mortuary after being brought to Jodhpur.

Speaking to the media, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Balwant Manda said that the family members of a child and 10 adults have been approached for their DNA samples. The bus caught fire after colliding with a tanker at the Jodhpur National Highway in Barmer district on Wednesday. The injured were admitted to Balotra Hospital. One of the survivors said that the bus was carrying around 25 passengers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia amount that would be sanctioned through Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"An ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs50,000 each." PMO tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the district collector to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

Gehlot tweeted, "I called Barmer District Collector and directed him of relief and rescue operations in connection with the bus-truck collision in Barmer. Better treatment will be given to the injured."