Vasai: The Vasai police succeeded in solving the murder case of a woman whose headless body was found in a suitcase at Bhuigaon beach last year. The headless body belonged to Sania Shaikh, a 25-year-old married woman from Nalasopara. Her husband has been arrested by the police in connection with her murder.

On July 26, 2012, the police found a headless body of a woman in a suitcase at Bhuigaon beach in Vasai. The body could not be identified, therefore the mystery of who this body belonged to could not be solved. The police formed a special team and started investigating the murder case. The police had also checked the records of missing women in all police stations, but the identity of the woman was still unknown.

Meanwhile, on August 29, 2022, Sania's parents reported a missing case at the Achole police station. When the police sent the DNA of the dead body and the DNA of the deceased Sania's three-year-old daughter for examination, it became clear that it was Sania's body. Police then arrested Sania's husband Asif Sheikh in connection with her murder.

According to Senior Police Inspector Kalyanrao Karpe of Vasai Police Station, Sania was a native of Belgaum and was married to Asif Sheikh, who lived in Nalasopara. Suspecting her fidelity, Asif killed and dumped her body in a suitcase and wrote a fake note in Sania's name saying that she was leaving home and should not be traced.

Accused Asif had not reported a missing case to the police and had changed his residence from Nalasopara to live in Mumbra. Sania's parents came to Nalasopara looking for her and lodged a complaint based on which the investigation was started. Police are investigating where he dumped the head and how exactly she was killed. Accused Asif has been remanded in police custody for seven days.