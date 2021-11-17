Coimbatore: Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) on Wednesday revealed that the DNA samples of deceased Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka have matched with the DNA of his mother. The identity of Angoda Lokka has been confirmed as the Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department police filed a petition seeking the identity confirmation of the underworld don Angoda Lokka.

The DNA was taken and sent to a laboratory for confirmation as to whether the deceased was Angoda Loka aka Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera. "It has been reported that the DNA of his mother in Sri Lanka was brought in for confirmation and the DNA of the two was 99 per cent accurate. Thus it has been confirmed that the deceased was Angoda Lokka. The DNA test also revealed the cause of Lokka's death was that of a sudden cardiac arrest," police officials stated.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested in Sri Lanka underworld don Angoda Lokka case in Bangalore on Saturday. The accused are identified as Sanuka Tananayaka from Sri Lanka and Gopalakrishnan from Bangalore as they have given Angoda Lokka, the don of Sri Lanka an asylum in India. After the death of Angoda Lokka last year in July his girlfriend Ammani Tanji was arrested from Coimbatore.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu DGP transfers death case of wanted Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka to CB-CID

DSP, Sivakumar-led police in Bangalore stated that his accomplices Sanuka Tananayaka and Gopalakrishnan, were arrested as they had given him asylum in India. After the CBCID police filed a petition to question the duo, they were produced at the residence of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Sanjeevi Bhaskar and lodged in the Perundurai Branch Jail on Tuesday.

The Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which heard the case, allowed the CBCID police to interrogate the two accused for five days. It has been ordered to appear in court again on November 20.

After coming to India, Lokka stayed in Bengaluru for a few months and then in Madurai. His final stop was Coimbatore, where he first lived in Saravanampatti and then in Cheran Ma Nagar.

According to police, the gangster was living in this location for at least for three months. He forged the documents to conceal his identity. Fake passports were arranged with the help of T. Sivakami Sundari, the arrested lawyer from Madurai. He then moved to Tamil Nadu, where the lawyer with his accomplices, arranged a fake Adhaar card and other documents to help him settle down in the country.

Angoda Lokka, who's the underworld don in Sri Lanka, has been secretly living with his girlfriend Ammani Tanji in Cheran Ma Nagar in the Coimbatore district area since 2018. After his death, his body was recovered at Coimbatore Government Hospital after giving fake certificates and was cremated later in Madurai.

Then the case was handed over to the CBCID, who arrested Ammani Tanji from Sri Lanka, Sivakamasundari (a lawyer from Madurai who had assisted in burning Lokka's body), and Tiruppur Dianeswaran on November 13. SivakamaSundari and Dianeswaran were released on bail and Ammani Tanji was placed in the camp.

Also Read: Sri Lankan underworld death row: Post-mortem reveals intake of poison