Chennai: Supporters of DMK veteran and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru vandalized the residence of senior party leader 'Trichy' Siva, MP, damaging his car and a two-wheeler in the morning in Trichy and later attacked the latter's supporters at the police station in Trichy Wednesday. With the high-handedness of the minister's associates drawing flak from various quarters, the DMK leadership suspended four functionaries for their involvement.

The incident happened when supporters of Siva waved black flags towards Nehru's convoy, which included the vehicles of Trichy Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan, and Mayor M Anbazhagan. They were proceeding to the inauguration of a badminton court at the Raja Colony area of Trichy. The convoy passed through the residence of the MP, whose name was conspicuously absent from the invite for the event. Sources also said that the plaque too did not have his name infuriating the supporters who waved black flags.

In retaliation, Nehru loyalists damaged the vehicles parked outside the MP's residence even as the police looked the other way. The issue continued with supporters of Nehru barged into the Trichy Court police station itself, trying to attack the supporters of Siva kept under detention there. They also vandalized chairs. In the melee, a lady constable was injured.

Later, the police extracted CCTV footage of the incident in the police station and a case has been registered against 15 DMK cadre on the basis of the complaint given by the supporters of Trichy Siva. And, on the complaint given by the supporters of Nehru, a case has been registered against 15 people. DMK's deputy district secretary Tirupati has also been arrested.

Political party leaders have strongly condemned the DMK for vandalism at the police station due to internal party issues. Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palanisamy said, "this incident is a testimony to the fact that law and order are under the control of rioters in the state. What is the chief minister's response to the Trichy incident, who has the police department under his control?."

Similarly, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said, "DMK attacked a woman constable like rioters when they stormed into the Trichy Court Police Station, breaking her arm and sustaining serious injuries. Will the Tamil Nadu government ensure that the offenders get appropriate punishment for injuring a lady constable?"

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan has taken disciplinary action by suspending 4 functionaries in connection with the attack on Trichy Siva's house and the attack on the police station.

In a press release, Durai Murugan said "DMK General Council member Member Kajamalai Vijay from Trichy central district, District deputy secretary T. Muthuselvam, District treasurer S. Durairaj, 55th Circle Secretary V. Ramadoss have violated the party discipline and acted in a manner that brings disrepute to the party. They are relieved of their responsibilities."