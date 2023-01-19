Chennai: The ruling DMK here has rejected Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's clarification on Tamizhagam and claimed that his intention was to project it as a divisive party. Further, a person who occupied the gubernatorial position has no locus standi to comment on Tamil Nadu or its culture or language, the Dravidian major said on Thursday. Reacting sharply to the release from the Raj Bhavan here, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said: I don't know if his (Governor) intention was to suggest a name change or not, but his intention was to project DMK as a divisive party.

"He wanted to depict the DMK as a force fighting for a separate country," Elangovan alleged. But this is not true. We have not demanded a separate nation but sought more powers to the State for administrative reasons, he told PTI. At an event on the Raj Bhavan premises on January 4, Ravi during the felicitation of volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam had referred to the word Tamizhagam triggering a controversy in the State. He was met with strong resistance from the DMK.

While dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word Tamizhagam.' In those days, there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in historical cultural context, I referred to the word Tamizhagam,' as a more appropriate expression, the official communique from Raj Bhavan, quoting Ravi, stated on Wednesday.

The month-long event celebrating the age-old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi had concluded recently. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched, the statement read. It had further said that without understanding the basis of the speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it, the Governor had said in the release.

Asked what more the DMK expected from the Governor post his clarification, he replied the intention of the Governor is to portray the DMK in a wrong way and that he had to withdraw because of the widespread opposition he faced from the public and other political parties.

So, following the opposition, Ravi naturally had to backtrack Elangovan said and added that the governor may change his stand. He was instructed to do something against the DMK but it misfired and so he withdrew it, Elangovan claimed. (PTI)