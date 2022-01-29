Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kalagam (DMK) mouthpiece 'Murasoli' has hit out at Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi over his recent remarks on NEET and language policy. An article titled 'Governor of Tamil Nadu Ravi' pointed out that the Governor has at times begun to act beyond his authority.

The article further said that Ravi is not a seasoned politician. He is a retired police officer. His Republic Day message is challenging the pride of the Tamil people. While Tamil Nadu's bill for NEET is pending with the Governor.

He had said, NEET has increased the intake of Tamil Nadu students, while the entire state is against NEET, he has made a unanimous statement. The 'Murasoli' questions on how would it be just for the Governor to say like this. As far as the state is concerned, it runs on bilingual policy and there is no difference of opinion between the ruling party and the opposition on this.

Also Read: Retired teacher passes NEET exam at age of 61, gives up MBBS seat

"The entire state is unanimous that ‘two language policy’ should prevail in the state. The Governor should try to get the consent of the Union government," the piece noted, adding that the Governor should realize this by giving the relevant information to the Union government and try to get recognition for the rightful voice of Tamil Nadu as a whole.

"This soil has matured in politics. Even the people living in the slums here are politically savvy. The Governor, before expressing any opinion, should understand Tamil Nadu and its history, adding that it would add pride to his office," the article said.

It further added, "He must first realize that Tamil Nadu, where the Governor is in charge, is not like other Indian states. Even Chingwang Konyak, leader of the National Democratic Party of Nagaland, had publicly accused that "Governor Ravi's performance was not unpleasant. His interference in the activities of the people's elected government was high,".

Also Read: TN Civic Poll: DMK in a hurry, AIADMK in a quandary

The piece stated that the Governor must understand that this state is different. "This is not Nagaland. He must realize that it is Tamil Nadu." said the article.