Thoothukudi: A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA stirred a hornet's nest alleging that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are behind the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. A video of Vilathikulam DMK MLA Markandeyan accusing the Prime Minister of killing Jayalalithaa went viral on social media.

Vilathikulam DMK MLA Markandeyan made this statement at a meeting, which was held under the aegis of DMK, to mark Professor Anbazhagan's centenary celebrations. Vilathikulam DMK MLA, DMK leaders, workers, and people participated in the event. BJP leader refuted the DMK allegations and condemned him for making baseless accusation.

It may be recalled that Jayalalitha was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5, 2016 after battling for life for 10 weeks. Jayalalitha's death became a topic of discussion by her supporters and questions were raised about her demise. There was pressure on the government to form a Commission of Inquiry to uncover the facts. Hence, the government eventually decided to set up a Commission. However, the commission's investigation period has been extended several times while the probe has been going on for about five years.