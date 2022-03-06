Chennai: A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA, Ayyappan, from Cuddalore constituency, has been abruptly suspended from all responsibilities, including that of a basic member of the DMK, as the party alleges his actions to be against official nominees of allies and party candidates in the just concluded polls to elect chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats

In a statement issued on Sunday, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan said, "Cuddalore East District, Cuddalore Assembly Member Ayyappan has been suspended from all responsibilities, including that of a basic member, for violating party control and defaming the party."

Meanwhile, Meena Jayakumar, the party's women's wing deputy secretary from Coimbatore district, was also suspended for breach of party discipline.

Earlier, on March 4, during indirect polls to elect chairpersons of urban local bodies, there were fights and high drama in several regions of the state and claims of 'cash' for vote too were made.

The post of Nellikuppam municipality chief in Cuddalore district was among the allocation made by the DMK to ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. In Nellikuppam, however, a DMK nominee won. Chief Minister M K Stalin had condemned it and directed his party ward members who defeated official nominees to immediately resign from their posts. Stalin warned them that if they did not quit, they would be expelled from the party's primary membership.

