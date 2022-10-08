Coimbatore: Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday condemned the attitude and statements of DMK leaders that hurt the sentiments of society and a particular religion. The party leaders were making wrong and illegal remarks against the sentiments of the people, particularly those of the Hindus, Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with BJP workers.

"It was also undemocratic on the part of the DMK to arrest BJP workers and put behind the bars for opposing the statement of DMK leaders," he said. When asked about the comment of almost all political parties that lotus (symbol of BJP) would not bloom in Tamil Nadu, Yadav said what people say is important not the parties, as BJP is strengthening its base in the State.

To a question on DMK government not giving permission to RSS for its rally, the Minister said he has already condemned the stand. On the increasing forest cover to 33 per cent, he said the government is working on it and in the last two years the greenery has increased by 1.97 per cent. (PTI)