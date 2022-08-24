Auraiya: Taking cognizance of a viral video of a young man offering namaz in the district's government building 'Vikas Bhawan' on Tuesday, District Magistrate Prakash Chandra Srivastava has ordered the Chief Development Officer (CDO) to investigate and file a case against the concerned.

The case of communal violence lodged against a young man for offering namaz inside the newly built Lulu Mall in the capital city of Lucknow had not yet let the steam off, while the video of a young man offering namaz in the development building of Auraiya district has come to the fore now. The man in the video was spotted offering namaz outside the stadium built in Vikas Bhawan.

Speaking to the media, Auraiya DM Prakash Chandra Srivastava said, "The video of a young man offering namaz inside Vikas Bhawan in Auraiya has come to notice. Anil Kumar Singh, the CDO, was also informed about the matter. We are investigating the issue based on the viral video and appropriate action will be taken."