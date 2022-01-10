Ramanagar: A video of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar refusing to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test went viral on Sunday night.

The senior Congress leader was asked to undergo a test for participating in the 10-day 'Walk for Water Rally' started on Sunday demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project.

As a part of random testing to be done after such kind of travel, the District Health Officer reached Shivkumar's camp. However, the President out-rightly refused, saying he is a public representative and that he would alert doctors if he had any symptoms.

In the video, Shivkumar can be heard arguing with the District Health Officer (DHO) and ADC who had come to Shivakumar's camp to collect his sample. "I am a public representative. I know the rules of this land. If I have any problem I will tell you. Rey mister, I am fit and fine. You can't compel me. You tell your Home Minister that I am perfect. I won't give my sample for testing and I don't need that," the Congress leader said.

"Home Minister, Health Minister or Chief Minister may have health issues. But I don't. I have walked 15 km, nothing happened to me. You can send your Home Minister, I will carry (lift) him," he added.

The police have already registered an FIR against 30 people, including Shivakumar and another senior leader Siddaramaiah, for violating Covid norms during the Mekedatu Padayatra.

