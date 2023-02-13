New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday expressed disappointment over the Chief Justices of the High courts banning technology and not utilising the government's money allocated to upgrade technological infrastructure. "What is most disturbing to see is that some Chief Justices of High Courts are doing away with the technology set up for virtual hearings. This is not how you deal with public money," the CJI noted.

"It is not that you are technology friendly or not. But you can not do away with their infrastructure," Chandrachud added. Highlighting that the conditions under which a judge has to show up for work and those for an advocate are entirely different, the CJI said that its the courts that have to reach out to each and every advocate, and utilize the money given by the government.

"Technology wasn't only about pandemic, its here to stay forever," the CJI said. He said that just like mobile phones, which is used by everybody these days, the court's technology needs to be used and the Supreme Court would ensure that every one lies on the same line. There is no question of liking it or not liking it, he said.

The bench, also comprising of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, was hearing a petition seeking to declare virtual hearing as a fundamental right. During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud asked report from various state bar associations regarding their stand on hybrid hearing and said that technology has to be made available to them.

"Technology has to be for the inclusion and not exclusion. We also have to think of the bottom layer of the pyramid, not just the top that you see here," CJI Chandrachud said. He said that E-Seva Kendras have been established so that all advocates at even village level can access facilities. "Judgements are being translated into regional languages because not all advocates can understand English. IIT Madras has been helping us with it," the CJI said.

He said that Parliamentary committee has been extremely receptive, it had come to the Supreme court during CJI Ramana's tenure it was ready to allocate funds for technology and now it has granted Rs 7000 crores for e courts which need to be utilised, its not for the judges but for the welfare at large. "We will formulate and pass orders. We have to ensure that nobody is left behind due to technology," said CJI Chandrachud.