New Delhi: In a bizarre event, a district judge took off his clothes to demonstrate protest in front of the Supreme Court on Monday. According to the reports, the judge took an unusual step as he was disappointed by a certain case proceeding or verdict. The authorities have, however, denied any explanation, citing that it is a personal matter of the judge.

As the judge sat half-naked in front of the Supreme Court main gate on a usual hustling Monday morning, it caught the attention of the crowd. When the security officials approached the protester, they realised that he is a district judge, and requested him to stop the protest. The judge, however, continued his demonstration for a long time. After much convincing, he agreed to stop, got himself dressed and walked away.

No details or exact reason of the protest could be procured as the authorities deny to talk about it.