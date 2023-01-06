Uttar Kannada (Karnataka): The Karwar District Sessions Court sentenced a man and his wife, who is of Pakistani origin, to jail and fined for violating visa rules by bringing her to India after marrying her. They were convicted under the provisions of the Foreigners Act as well.

Those convicted are identified as Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Maulana Azad Road, Bhatkal taluk of Uttar Kannada district and his Pakistani origin wife Nasira Parveen. According to police, Mahmud Ilyas took his wife, a Pakistani citizen, to Delhi from Bhatkal for visa extension without informing the local police station and the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) of Karwar, earlier on June 17, 2014.

Following an official complaint, the Bhatkal Nagar police station launched a probe and the police inspector Prashanth S Nayak filed the chargesheet against the couple. The court which was hearing the case accepted the submissions from the prosecution in respect of visa rules violations and the Foreigners Act.

The court sentenced Mohammad Ilyas to one month simple imprisonment and imposed Rs 10,000 as fine. His wife was awarded 6 months simple imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. Public prosecutor Tanuja V Hosapatna case advanced the arguments on behalf of the government.