Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): The museum at St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru which has already collected many ancient items, now started collecting old and rare coins belonging to different nations. Each coin has a tale to tell of its own period.

The museum has kept about 4000 coins in five different categories on display which are collected from 82 countries of the world. It includes 318 coins from 35 countries in the Asia continent, 63 coins from 6 countries in America, 71 coins from 7 countries in the continent of Africa, 575 coins from 27 countries in the continent of Europe, 9 coins from 3 countries in Oceania.

The oldest golden and coins of various metals of 211 BC tell the stories of the economies of various countries. Historians, students from different colleges are coming towards the Aloysius Museum to see and get information regarding the coins. The supervisor of the Aloysius Museum also speaks about students taking interest in Numismatics that is the systematic accumulation and study of coins, tokens, paper money, and objects of similar form and purpose.

"These are the 2000 years old coins. We have also had a coin belonging to 85 BC. We have coins from the Roman period from 14 AD to 325 AD. We also have old golden coins of India, a coin that belongs to Mughal Emperor Akbar, etc. If history students concentrate on coins they may get a lot of information. So it is very useful for history students. Except for coins, we have stones belonging to the Stone age, Lava stones, Ivory carving boxes, sculptures, statues, very old books", said Kavita Rao, Supervisor of Aloysius Museum.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anisha, a student of St. Aloysius college said, "We were looking at the collection of coins in the coin gallery. There are coins from different countries but we looked at Indian coins. We learned about the different kinds of economies that could have existed in India because of the gold, silver, etc. We also saw the figures in the coin and how they were portrayed."