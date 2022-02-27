Mumbai: The police on Saturday registered a defamation case against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly making defamatory remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian.

During a recent press conference, Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane had alleged that there was foul play behind Salian’s death. Whereas police officials had said that Salian had died by suicide by jumping off a building on June 8, 2020, just days before Rajput was found dead inside his Bandra home.

The complaint was lodged by Disha's mother Vasanti Salian through the Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC), demanding action against Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane, and others for defaming the Salian family at multiple instances on several media platforms.

The FIR - registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including a false charge of offense made with intent to injure, defame, criminal intimidation, and the Information Technology Act - also mentioned that the father-son duo had made several defamatory claims regarding Disha's death on June 8, 2020.

Earlier in the day, MSCW had also asked the police to block the social media accounts spreading false information about Salian's death and framed the Rane's for the same. MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar also took to Twitter saying that the Malvani police (in Mumbai) had told the commission that Salian's postmortem report stated that she was neither raped nor was she pregnant. Additionally, the MSWC had also written a letter to the Malwani police demanding registration of an FIR against Narayan Rane, Nitesh, and others, as informed by the officials.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian deaths: Union Minister Narayan Rane pokes at Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut