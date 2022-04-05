New Delhi: Thousands of disgruntled students across the country took to protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Tuesday demanding the resumption of Army recruitment. As the recruitment rallies were put on hold due to the restrictions posed by the covid-19, job seekers protesting at Jantar Mantar blamed the Centre government for delaying the recruitment process.

Talking to ETV Bharat, disgruntled students accused the Centre of delaying the recruitment process and said "Why did the Government did not hesitated to conduct assembly elections in West Bengal when the covid was at its peak. Even after then, assembly elections were conducted recently in five states".

"The government has no heart and they do not care about the problems being faced by the poor people. Are we demanding something illegal! It is our constitutional right to seek a reputable job and work for the nation. But in return, we are just facing delays said a few students who hailed from Agra and Bihar.

"It's been nearly 2 years since we applied. Many of us applied in 2021 and cleared the physical as well. But the written exams have been postponed. When will it be conducted? said a student who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

At a time when the Covid-19 restrictions are being removed and the businesses and industries are catching up the pace, it is cardinal for the respective governments to look after the legitimate demands of the disgruntled students who have been protesting against the delays in the army recruitment process.