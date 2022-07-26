New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday assured that a discussion on price rise will take in Parliament once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was down with Covid19, returned in a day or two. "Then, we'll have a discussion," Joshi said.The minister said that inflation in India is contained as compared to many other countries.

India's retail inflation has been over the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the sixth consecutive month in a row in June. Retail inflation came in at 7.01 per cent in June. Wholesale inflation came in at 15.18 per cent in June, official data showed. June's wholesale inflation is marginally lower than the 15.88 per cent reported during the previous month.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has been in the double-digit for 15 months in a row now. During the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the proceedings were adjourned on multiple occasions amid ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise, and GST hike on daily essentials.

Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK, and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a rollback of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread, and paneer. Both the Houses have been witnessing continuous adjournments without much productivity since the session has begun.

Several Opposition parliamentarians had moved adjournment motion notice to the Speaker. Amidst ruckus inside the House, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behavior and disrupting proceedings.'

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on 'unruly and disrespectful behavior towards the Chair.' The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)