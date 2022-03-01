New Delhi: In New Delhi, diplomats from several countries poured out onto the street to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The envoys from different countries holding candlelight in their hands, expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, in this hour of crisis. They gathered in front of the Ukrainian Embassy and with help of candlelight wrote GRIEF on the ground.

Protesting diplomats expressed grief over the Russian attack on Ukraine. On Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to India, said, "On Tuesday, India will be celebrating Mahashivaratri festival. Hence, I pay obeisance to the Lord to help Ukraine to get out of this crisis."

Speaking on the occasion, Polish Ambassador to India, said, the ties between Poland and India are very good. Poland is helping out in the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine. Whatever 'doubts', which are being circulated on social media are totally wrong. the Poland government is working with teh Indian government. Portugal diplomat also decried the Russian attack on Ukraine.