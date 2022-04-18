Bagalakote (Karnataka): In yet another shocking allegation, a prominent seer has accused the Karnataka government of taking a 30 per cent commission to release the grants for the welfare of the mutts. The allegation comes days after the corruption charges against former state minister KS Eshwarappa by a BJP contractor who eventually died by suicide.

Dingaleshwara Swami of Shirahatti Sri Fakkireshwara mutt said on Monday that the mutt (a Sanskrit word for a monastery in Hinduism) had to pay a 30 per cent commission to the government otherwise the money is not released. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sankalpa Yatra in a village in Badagandi in Bagalkot district.

"You all are intelligent...Schemes are not implemented properly. We get the grant after cutting a 30 per cent commission and then only work begins. Otherwise, it does not at all. Officials come and say that if you don't agree to the cut, then the grants won't be released. Delhi and Bengaluru get the ice cream but when it comes to North Karnataka, we only get the remaining stick," he said.

Reacting to the allegations by Dingaleshwara Swami, CM Basavaraj Bommai said: "He is a very renowned Swamiji. I request him to furnish the proof of where and to whom did they pay the commission to. I promise we will inquire about the case and get to the bottom of it." Dingaleshwara Swami is a noted Lingayat seer who along with several other sadhus had supported BS Yediyurappa when he was exiting as the Chief Minister.

His shocking statement comes amidst the ongoing controversy over contractors alleging they are being asked to pay a 40 per cent commission. The controversy took a serious turn when BJP leader and contractor Santosh Patil, who had alleged that Eshwarappa’s associates had asked for 40 per cent commission to clear his bills, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on April 12. Patil in his purported suicide note had accused Eshwarappa of being the reason for his death. Eshwarappa eventually had to resign from his post following the row.

