New Delhi/Patna: Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav has sought special status for the state so as to facilitate rapid development. Citing NITI Aayog reports, the MP said that the State has been a backward state.

Yadav said according special status to Bihar will lead to rapid development and to weather the chronic issues plaguing the state. He listed the constant cycle of droughts and floods as chronic issues.

He claimed that every scheme implemented by the Bihar government has 40 per cent is that of State's and the rest is provided by the Centre.

Yadav further said that if special status were given to Bihar, the state would be receiving 90% of its funds from Centre and would have to invest only 10% from its own coffers.

He slammed the BJP leaders opposing the idea as 'low-level leaders' and 'mindless'.

"Some BJP leaders raise questions on the decision of alcohol-ban by CM Nitish Kumar. We demanded a caste census, which has been rejected by the Central government. Now they are opposing the special status. BJP is our ally in the state. Every time JDU makes any demands in the interest of Bihar, either BJP or the Central government rejects it. This Saddens us. We cannot compromise with the issues which are in the interest of Bihar. If the CM decides to break the alliance with BJP, the entire party will be in favour of it", Yadav said.

The issue of special status has, of late, seen a bone of contention between the JDU and BJP-ruling coalition. Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Renu Devi, on the other hand, has opined that the status is not required.

"The central government is helping Bihar a lot. A lot more money compared to the special status has been funded to the state through a special package. Many bridges and highways are being built. The government of India is providing funds to everyone", she has said.