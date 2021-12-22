Lucknow: Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and her daughter test positive for COVID-19 amid Omicron variant threat, and for now both are under home isolation.

Deputy CMO Dr. Milind Vardhan told that the report has been found positive in both the cases. Genome sequencing is also being done. The Health Department team is tracing the rest of the people who came in contact with these people.

He said that both the patients did not have any symptoms and have been kept in home isolation.

In a related development, 23 new cases of corona have been reported in UP in the past 24-hours, while 15 persons have been discharged.

The number of active cases of corona in the state rises to 211.

Read : Omicron tally in India at 219; PM Modi to chair review meeting tomorrow