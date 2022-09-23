Dilip Tirkey elected as President of Hockey India
Published on: 44 minutes ago
Dilip Tirkey elected as President of Hockey India
Published on: 44 minutes ago
New Delhi: Dilip Tirkey, the former Hockey national team captain, was on Friday appointed as the new President of Hockey India.
One of the most-capped Indian internationals, Tirkey was elected unopposed as the President of HockeyIndia. "I will ensure that Indian hockey reaches new heights," he tweeted through his official account on Friday.
