Kolkata,(West Bengal): Political slugfest in West Bengal over the untimely demise of popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, continued on Thursday with BJP's Dilip Ghosh referring to Home Minister Amit Shah's 'die-in Bengal' comment. BJP's national vice president and party MP Dilip Ghosh referred to a statement on "Bengal killings" made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha on April 6 while drawing inference on KK's death after doing a live performance at Nazrul Manch late Tuesday evening.

"If you go to Bengal, you will be killed," said Shah on that day on the floor of the Rajya Sabha while participating in a debate on the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022. Ghosh, on Thursday morning, said that KK was virtually murdered after being forced to sing ignoring his uneasiness not in a college fest but in Trinamool Congress' programme on Tuesday night. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that death is inevitable if one goes to Bengal.

There were a lot of debates on his comments then. But a singer died such an unfortunate death after coming to the state. This was not a college fest. This was a Trinamool Congress-sponsored programme. The event was organized by ruling party leaders, who arranged for such a huge gathering. KK was forced to sing even though he was feeling uneasy. He was sweating and wanted to leave. But he was not allowed.

This was a sheer conspiracy. In that process a talented singer got killed," Ghosh said on Thursday morning. Reacting to Dilip Ghosh's comment Trinamool Congress' state general secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said that Dilip Ghosh's statements were contradicted by KK's manager Ritesh Bhat, who was at the stage with the deceased singer on that unfortunate day with the deceased singer throughout.

"This is nothing but dirty politics over an unfortunate death. Actually, Dilip Ghosh has gone out of his mind after being sidelined in his own party. He has been barred by his own party from speaking to the media. So, making such irrelevant comments is nothing but a struggle for existence for Dilip Ghosh," Kunal Ghosh said. Earlier, state Congress president in West Bengal and veteran party MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and CPI-M central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty too had demanded a detailed probe behind this unfortunate incident especially on the infrastructural lacunae at Nazrul Manch, the venue of KK's last live performance.(IANS)