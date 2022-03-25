Bhopal: After an interview of 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri went viral recently, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday attacked the former over his 'Bhopali' remark. Speaking on the matter, Singh accused Agnihotri of demeaning residents of Bhopal. Congress Madhya Pradesh spokesperson KK Mishra, too, questioned the silence of government representatives over the matter.

"Till now no government representative has come forward bravely to take action against Vivek Agnihotri for serious misconduct like calling the city of lakes, our beautiful capital Bhopal, as 'identity of homosexuals'!! On the contrary, they are picking up his slippers and shoes! This is called "political impotence," Mishra tweeted out on Friday. Agnihotri, who arrived in Bhopal on Friday, also partook in a sapling plantation ceremony alongside CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier in the day.

"Vivek Agnihotri Ji this may be your own personal experience, not of a common Bhopal resident. I am also in contact with Bhopal and Bhopalis since 1977 but I have never had this experience. Wherever you live, Sangat (company) has an effect", Singh tweeted, in response to the comment. The entire flare-up has been taking place after Agnihotri, in an interview, is seen providing a 'different connotation' to the word 'Bhopali', commonly denoting a resident of Bhopal.

"I grew up in Bhopal, but I am not a 'Bhopali'. Bhopalis have a different style, I will explain it to you in private sometime. If someone says he is Bhopali, it simply means he is homosexual. A person with a 'Nawabi' taste", the director is heard saying in the interview.

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri suggests 'Genocide Museum' in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers 'full support'