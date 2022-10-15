Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh shared 14 seconds two video clips clubbed together on Friday, which was retweeted by Congress social media coordinator and party's Rajasthan spokesperson Nitin Agarwal.

In the first video footage, it was shown that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was worshipping Lord Shiva at Mahakaal temple in Ujjain along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. Whereas in the second video clip, PM Modi during his visit to Ujjain on October 11 to inaugurate the Mahakaal Lok, was seen sitting in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, whereas Scindia could be seen waiting outside the sanctum sanctorum. While sharing the two video clips, Digvijay Singh wrote, 'Maharaj' has gone missing.

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh also targeted Scindia. While speaking at a party function in Bhopal, on Wednesday, Singh made an acerbic remark against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for parting ways with Congress and joining BJP. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's son and MLA, Jaivardhan Singh without naming Scindia said the latter was 'Panoti' (jinxed) for Congress, that's why after a gap of 57 years, the mayoral post went to Congress' kitty.