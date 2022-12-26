Hyderabad: Senior AICC leader Digvijay Singh has proposed a comprehensive plan to end the infighting among Telangana Congress leaders. Digvijay has prepared this plan after holding discussions with Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy and other state leaders for two days. It will be submitted to the party leadership in a day or two.

Digvijay Singh, who has a long experience in the affairs of the state Congress, has been assigned the task of fixing the current situation. According to reliable sources, he has prepared the report to resolve the differences between the leaders. It is informed that besides submitting it to the administration, AICC President Malikarjuna Kharge and General Secretary KC Venugopal will be briefed about the situation here.

According to the AICC sources, crucial steps will be taken towards resolving leadership issues here soon. To finalize the report, Digvijay Singh once again discussed with AICC state affairs in-charge Manikam Tagore, PCC president Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge secretaries.

One of Digvijay's observations was that the lack of unity among the state Congress leaders is causing damage to the party. It has increased the resentment among the leaders and ranks at the field level. As a result, many leaders are looking for an opportunity to join other parties. If this situation continues, the problems of the party will increase at the field level.

Revanth Reddy and the senior leaders of the party have been in dispute since his joining. Revanth Reddy becoming the president of PCC is not acceptable to some senior leaders. Digvijay took special note of some senior leaders stating that they could not oppose the administration's decision but could not adjust. For this, it is reported that AICC is ready to put forward key solution proposals on five issues.

Senior leaders have different opinions on AICC in-charge Manikam Tagore. Seniors feel that he is acting completely in favor of Revanth Reddy and they are not in a position to make any suggestions. AICC should pay special attention on it. They should consider appointing a senior leader in-charge. While all the parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, infighting within Congress will harm the party. Other parties will reap its benefits. It is already late. Reconciliation between the leaders should be done without delay, which is another observation made by Digvijay, sources said.

The BJP is trying to say that they are an alternative to the ruling BRS in the upcoming assembly elections. The Congress leaders should be more alert than ever before. It will be beneficial for all the leaders to get united and take up field-level activities in a coordinated manner. The Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was successful in Telangana so party leaders are excited at ground level but if this infighting continued then their excitement will erode.

Senior leaders are unhappy and angry about the alleged smear campaign against them on social media. Their views should be taken into consideration and the problem should be solved as early as possible. It is necessary to appoint a special committee for coordination at the AICC level on Telangana Congress affairs or assign this responsibility to AICC chiefs.