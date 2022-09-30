Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh is expected to file his nomination on Friday, the last day of the nomination process. Sources in Congress said that Singh reached Delhi late on Wednesday night, leaving the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and collecting his nomination papers on Thursday.

They further revealed that 12 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh will be proposers for Singh when he files his nomination for the post of Congress president. MLAs Hina Kanwar, Jitu Patwari, P C Sharma, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Alok Chaturvedi, Arif Masood, Kantilal Bhuria, Ramlal Malviya, Surendra Singh Baghel, Vipin Vankhede, Kamleshwar Patel and Dr Govind Singh will be reaching Delhi to be proposers for Singh's nomination.

According to sources in the grand old party, the list of these 12 MLAs has already been sent to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath. Earlier, speaking to media persons in Delhi, Singh said that he will " most probably" file his nomination on Friday.

Asked whether he was contesting for the Congress presidential election at the behest of the party leadership, Singh said "I am responsible for myself." Singh started his political career in Raghogarh in Madhya Pradesh and has remained relevant in politics for over half a century. A member of the Raghogarh royal family, he studied mechanical engineering, but later got drawn into politics.