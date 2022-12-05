Kota: A light-hearted remark made by senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on their party MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' made the partymen present there burst into a big laugh. As he was stepping into the Kota Airport lobby accompanied by party leaders, Digvijay Singh jokingly described the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as a baraat (marriage procession).

Upon meeting party leader Shanti Dhariwal, Singh remarked, "Shanti, from today you handle the baraat (procession)." The comparison was hilarious which triggered peels of laughter among the party cadre there. Slightly taken aback at the comment, Dhariwal however gave his quick response saying that all the preparations have been made for the event.

Dhariwal was here to greet the senior leader who along with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh had come to Kota in a special plane. Singh hugged Dhariwal at the airport and congratulated him on his groundwork in Kota.

