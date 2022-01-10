Indore: While on his one day visit to Indore, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangha (RSS) by comparing it with termites. He was speaking at a programme organized by the Youth Congress here, when he said that RSS is an organisation that does everything secretly, in darkness, like termites.

He also talked about the popular narrative of Hinduism being under threat in India, saying that the religion has never been 'under threat' in the past. "Hinduism wasn't threatened even when the Mughals and Muslims ruled India for 500 years. It wasn't threatened when the Christians and the British ruled over us for 150 years. But now when everyone in power right from the President is a Hindu, I don't understand how the religion can be considered under threat," he said

He further said that the narrative of Hinduism being under threat is being popularised by the government so that it becomes easier for them to execute their fascist agendas. "They are creating an illusion of threat for the Hindus so that they can emphasize the narratives that benefit them politically," he said.

He also said that RSS is not a registered organisation and this is also a reason why people associated with RSS are never linked back to their organisation after they commit anything illegal. "The RSS works secretly, behind the scenes. And that's why it is like termites. I know I will be abused for making such a statement, but someone has to say it," he said.

He has made several such controversial statements against the Hindu right-wing organisation, drawing criticism in the past.

