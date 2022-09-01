Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh arrived in Bengaluru here to participate in a meeting ahead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He was accorded a warm welcome by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar. The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which will begin on September 7 in Kanyakumari under the leadership of AICC former president Rahul Gandhi, will enter Karnataka via Chamarajanagar by the end of this month. The 21-day long yatra will end at Raichur in Karnataka. The state Congress leaders are rallying behind the national leaders, who are working hard for the success of the yatra in Karnataka.

Also Read: BJP, Modi 'working overtime' to destabilise Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

A meeting has been organised on Thursday at Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasantnagar to discuss the arrangements to be made for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. CWC member Digvijay Singh and AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh will participate in the meeting on behalf of AICC. KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition BK Hariprasad, Campaign Committee President MB Patil, KPCC Working President, AICC cadre and senior leaders will participate in the meeting. Legislative Council Leader of the Opposition BK Hariprasad, Member of Parliament DK Suresh, Member of Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, KPCC Working President Salim Ahmed and others who are in charge of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka were present.