New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it has steadfastly protected our nation and distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history," Modi said in a tweet. "The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," the prime minister said.

On the occasion, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Greetings to all Indian Navy personnel on NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism."

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Navy Day celebrations program organised by Eastern Naval Command on December 4 in Visakhapatnam, the official said on Friday. This would be her first visit to the State after assuming office as the President of India in July this year. President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu would witness the event as the Guest of Honour.

On the occasion of the Indian Navy Day 2022, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar recalled and paid tributes to the bravehearts of India for the supreme sacrifice they made in protecting the nation. "We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserve protect and promote our National Interests and to remain a CombatReady, Credible, Cohesive and Future-Proof Force. We pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our Bravehearts & gratitude to our veterans," the spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted quoting Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar as saying.

This year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations are being conducted outside the National Capital. Several dignitaries from the Central and State Governments are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage. (with Agency inputs)