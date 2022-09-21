New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to popular comedian Raju Srivastava, saying he "brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity". The prime minister tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply saddened by the death of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, and expressed condolences to his bereaved family and fans. In a tweet, Singh described him as an adept performer and a person who had a lively and cheerful personality.

The minister tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the death of popular comedian-actor Raju Shrivastava. Besides being an adept performer, he also had a very lively and cheerful personality. He was also very active in the field of social activities. I express my condolences to his bereaved family and his admirers." The Uttar Pradesh Assembly also observed a 2-minute silence to pay respect to the comedian.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi expressing his grief on the passing away of Raju Srivastava. "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief," read a rough translation of his tweet.

"The death of famous comedian Raju Srivastava is very sad. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My sympathies are with his kin and admirers in this hour of grief," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 58-year-old Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation here. Srivastava had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness. (with Agency inputs)