Mumbai: While incidents of rapes against women are reported every now and then, there have been parallel cases of 'digital rape' taking place. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, advocate Darisheel Sutar said that 'digital rape' is not related to any sexual crime committed digitally or online. 'Digital rape' is also the act of forcibly inserting a finger or toe into a person's private parts without their permission, he said.

'Digital rape' got its name from the word digit: The use of fingers to count numbers. If thumbs or fingers are used or an object is used for sexual exploitation, the crime is registered as 'digital rape'. Advocate Darhysheel Sutar said that under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, a person found guilty in a 'digital rape' case can face imprisonment of up to five years.

In some cases, the punishment can be up to 10 years or even life imprisonment. Also in POCSO and digital rape cases, both boys and girls can be victims. Shocking cases of 'digital rapes' were reported recently. An 81-year-old sketch artist, Maurice Ryder, accused of 'digital rape' on a teenage girl was arrested in Uttar Pradesh after an FIR was registered under various Sections.

A shocking incident of 'digital rape' of a 60-year-old woman by an autorickshaw driver was reported in Delhi. The woman was going to a relative's house for a wedding ceremony in an auto when the driver inserted an iron rod in the private part of the woman. The driver was arrested in the case, but he was not convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. Similarly, a two-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai where the doctors found fingerprints on her private parts.

However, there was no complaint of sexual harassment or rape. The investigation revealed that it was her father, who used to molest her after which a case was filed against the father, and he was arrested. But, again there was no conviction or charge under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with such digital rape.