Srinagar (J&K): Union Home Ministry has inducted Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years. The J&K Government on Monday relieved Jabbar to enable him to join CBI on deputation for five years.

“Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority for induction of Abdul Jabbar, IPS (AGMUT:2008), Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range, in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at DIG Level, on deputation basis, for a period of 05 years from the date of the assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” reads a government order.

Meanwhile, Sujit Kumar (IPS), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, has been given the charge of DIG, South Kashmir Range, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.