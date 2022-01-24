Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): Dr Rajiv Joshi, spokesperson of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and trainer to polling personnel, has penned a poem that vividly outlines the roles and responsibility of a presiding officer.

The inspirational poem will soon be published in the Election Commission of India magazine 'My Voter Matter'. The poem was written to keep the morale of polling personnel high while manning polling booths during the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

The poem is titled 'Pakad tu Thala Utha Machine, Chal Re Bhaiya Peethasin.'