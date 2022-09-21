New Delhi: CII on Wednesday said it is seeking more time from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to comply with its order regarding the ban on diesel gensets in NCR. In an official representation made to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, CII, on behalf of industry members of Delhi-NCR, has suggested that the timeline for total adoption of converting to Piped Natural Gas/Compressed Natural Gas (PNG/CNG) or dual hybrid technology and retrofitting emission control devices be extended to a minimum time of one year, the industry body said in a statement.

As per the CAQM order dated February 8, 2022, it will be illegal to use generator sets fuelled by diesel in NCR from October 1, 2022, ahead of the winter 'pollution' season. The existing DG sets must be converted in hybrid/dual fuel mode (with 70 per cent gas-based fuel and 30 per cent diesel) and such DG sets will also be required to be equipped with retrofitted emission control devices.

Alternatively, only CNG/PNG gensets are to be used by the industrial units with effect from October 1, 2022. Rohit Relan, Chairman of CII Haryana and CMD of Bharat Seats Ltd, argued that very few factories have been able to shift to PNG-based generators, as a comprehensive pipeline network is still underway and supply to units is limited to a few industrial areas in Delhi-NCR.

Besides, he said, there is an acute shortage of dual fuel kits, which is posing to be a big challenge for manufacturing units. Missing norms for retrofitted dual fuel kits may further pose safety challenges. Madhav Singhania, Chairman of CII-Delhi and Deputy MD & CEO of JK Cement Ltd said: "We urge the CAQM to relook its order and give more time to industry until the requisite ecosystem has been established for the industries to comply with the norms prescribed." (PTI)