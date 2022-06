Manila (Philippines): Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of the greatest political comebacks in recent history but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image.

His rise to power, 36 years after an army-backed People Power revolt booted his father to global infamy, upends politics in the Asian democracy, where a public holiday, monuments and the Philippine Constitution stand as reminders of his father's tyrannical rule.

Also read: NATO calls Russia its ''most significant and direct threat''

Activists and survivors of the martial law era under his father protested Marcos Jr.'s inauguration, which took place at noon at the steps of the National Museum in Manila. Thousands of police officers, including anti-riot contingents, SWAT commandos and snipers, were deployed in the bayside tourist district for security. (AP)