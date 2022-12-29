Agartala: A day after resigning as BJP MLA, Dibachandra Hrangkhawal on Thursday joined the Congress on Thursday at a rally here with his supporters. Assembly elections in Tripura are due early next year. Hrangkhawal, a tribal MLA of Karamcherra in Dhalai district on Wednesday had cited personal reasons for his resignation.

In the rally Congress general secretary Ajay Kumar called upon the people of Tripura to come forward to unseat the Manik Saha government in the Assembly election. "Tripura is one of the worst sufferers of the BJP-led government where attempts are being made to divert people's attention from real issues - unemployment, price rise and communal hatred", he said at the rally.

Kumar alleged that from dawn to dusk the topic of debate is confined to only spreading communal hatred and this has been meticulously done so that the people could not raise issues like jobs, price rise, communal harmony. Kumar said there will be a massive campaign for the next two-months to show the door to Manik Saha (Chief Minister) and Congress leader and party MLA Sudip Roy Barman will lead it from the front to save the northeastern state.

"If Rahul Gandhi can walk 500 km why the party soldiers could not? The party leaders and workers must join the campaign to oust the BJP government", he said. Sudip Roy Barman had resigned as a BJP MLA earlier this year and joined the Congress in February. He won in a by-election later. Roy Barman said the people had given a chance to the BJP to bring prosperity to the northeastern state but they have turned it into a "den of addiction to drugs, ganja and liquor".

"The state is reeling under crises like unemployment, drug abuse, corruption and nepotism. The youths are not getting jobs. The issue of 10,323 teachers who are on hunger strike for an indefinite period, has not been settled in the five years", he said. Seeking people's support for ousting the BJP government, Roy Barman said if the Congress is voted to power in the next elections, all sections of people will be made happy. Rajkumar Das, the brother of former BJP MLA Dilip Das and Rakesh Das of Trinamool Congress also joined the Congress in the rally. (PTI)