Surat: Customs and DRI officials at Surat International Airport seized diamonds worth Rs 6 crore and gold worth Rs 15 lakh from the captivity of two passengers. One of the passengers was wearing gold jewelry while another passenger was carrying diamonds in his bag.

DRI officials had received information that two people were carrying illegal gold and diamonds on a Sharjah-Surat flight after which they checked and made the recovery. Both the passengers were detained and sent for interrogation.

Officials said that these people are paid Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 per trip to bring valuables including gold and diamonds and in the temptation of which these people are attempting smuggling. All kinds of facilities are provided to these people including ticketing arrangements.