Dholpur (Rajasthan): In a shocking revelation coming from Rajasthan, a minor girl belonging to Dholpur district in Rajasthan was gangraped and later pushed into flesh trade by her brother in law and his relatives. Based on complaint filed by the victim, the probe into the matter has begun.

On Wednesday, the case was lodged at Dholpur women's police station. In the FIR, the minor alleged that in 2020 when her father went to jail in connection with a case; she was left at her sister's house for her upbringing. Where the victim's brother in law outraged her modesty on several occasions after injecting drugs into her body, said a police source.