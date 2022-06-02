Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a fresh notice to businessman Avinash Bhosale to vacate his property in Pune, which was attached by the agency in a money laundering case last year. This comes, in the wake of his arrest by the CBI on May 27 in the DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case.

Avinash Bhosale, who is the promoter of the ABIL group of companies, was taken to Delhi by CBI for further investigation on Wednesday. The businessman had earlier termed his arrest by the CBI as illegal, while the central agency had sought his 10-day custody. The Special CBI Court in Mumbai pronounced the judgment on the matter and remanded him in police custody till June 8.