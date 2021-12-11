Ayodhya: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday interacted with the youth in Ayodhya, in a bid to woo them in support of the BJP.

A large number of members from the Ayodhya BJP Yuva Morcha participated in this programme.

In a hotel in the city, Pradhan reportedly met workers from both Ambedkar Nagar and Ayodhya, discussing with them the party's preparations ahead of the 2022 state elections.

Highlighting that he was in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, Pradhan said that it was crucial for him to not deviate from his words, even if it cost him his life.

Taking a dig at the Gandhi family, the minister further said that the former had ruled Uttar Pradesh as well as India across generations, and yet regions controlled by them such as Amethi and Rae Bareli, were not in good shape.

Referring to Amethi in particular, he said that if the seat had truly witnessed development, then it would not have seen Smriti Irani winning by a huge margin back in 2017.

The election in charge said that people both in Uttar Pradesh as well as in India were with PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Listing out BJP's further plans for Uttar Pradesh, Pradhan noted that people's trust in the party had grown considerably, and that the incumbent administration has plans to bring employment back on the agenda, establishing the rule of law, as well as address important civic issues such as womens' safety, safe drinking water, electricity, all-round welfare of the underprivileged.

Promising LPG cylinders to be sent to people's homes, he said hereon oil, salt and pulses too would be provided free of cost.