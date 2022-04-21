New Delhi: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship organized National Apprenticeship Mela at more than 700 locations across the country on Thursday meant to provide apprenticeship opportunities for students from ITIs and graduates. Over 4000 organizations both private and public sectors- from 30 industries including power, telecommunications, electronics, and automotive participated in the event inaugurated by the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The mega event targeted to engage more than 20,000 youngsters through the program today and over ten lakh in the next year. “Industry linkages based upon the opportunities present in local economies will go a long way in massively increasing apprenticeship opportunities for the youth. In the next 1 year, we are endeavoring to associate 10 lakh youngsters in the National Apprenticeship Framework with digital payment of stipend into their bank account,” said Union Minister Pradhan addressing the event.

The minister also said that going forward the PM National Apprenticeship Mela will be a monthly affair. “A digital dashboard will be set up to further streamline the apprenticeship process and connect our youth with relevant opportunities of the 21st century. We have to make apprenticeship a participatory movement to skill, re-skill, and up-skill young India, boost per capita economic productivity and drive national missions,” he added.

The establishments participating in the PM National Apprenticeship Mela get to meet the potential apprentices at a common platform and will provide opportunities to the candidates to get on-spot offers.

The Union Minister highlighted that a credit bank concept will also be started in the coming days just like bank accounts and students will be able to deposit all the skills and academics they learn which they will be able to use in the future while applying for jobs or internship. The students will have just to share their Digi-Locker number with the employers and the employers will be able to see the details about the skills and training learned by the applicants.

The Minister while inaugurating the event also interacted with some organizers, participant companies, and students. More than 2 lakh candidates are expected to participate in the Apprenticeship Mela this time and the department expects to increase the numbers further in the upcoming events.

